Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate new TTD projects on October 11

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer Pattu Vastrams to the Lord on behalf of the State government on the day of Garuda Seva (October 11) of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple, which will be celebrated in Ekantham from October 7 to 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Dial Your EO programme at Annamayya Bhavan on Friday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said the Chief Minister will inaugurate several TTD programmes during his visit.

Jagan will inaugurate Go Mandiram constructed with the Rs 15 crore donated by Sekhar Reddy, a devotee from Chennai. The Mandiram with facilities for Go Pradakshina, Go Tulabharam and others, highlights the significance of Gomata. Jagan will also inaugurate a new boondi making kitchen complex built with Rs 2 crore donated by N Srinivasan of India Cements. A new paediatric hospital built on the premises of Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Hospital Complex will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Jagan will also launch Kannada and Hindi channels of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC). Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to take part in the new SVBC channel launching event, the EO said.

New SVBC channels to be launched

