STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate new TTD projects on October 11

Jagan will inaugurate Go Mandiram constructed with the Rs 15 crore donated by Sekhar Reddy, a devotee from Chennai.

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer Pattu Vastrams to the Lord on behalf of the State government on the day of Garuda Seva (October 11) of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple, which will be celebrated in Ekantham from October 7 to 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Dial Your EO programme at Annamayya Bhavan on Friday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said the Chief Minister will inaugurate several TTD programmes during his visit. 

Jagan will inaugurate Go Mandiram constructed with the Rs 15 crore donated by Sekhar Reddy, a devotee from Chennai. The Mandiram with facilities for Go Pradakshina, Go Tulabharam and others, highlights the significance  of Gomata. Jagan will also inaugurate a new boondi making kitchen complex built with Rs 2 crore donated by N Srinivasan of India Cements. A new paediatric hospital built on the premises of Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Hospital Complex will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. 

Jagan will also launch Kannada and Hindi channels of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC). Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to take part in the new SVBC channel launching event, the EO said. 

New SVBC channels to be launched  
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Kannada and Hindi channels of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) during his visit to Tirupati. He will also inaugurate a new paediatric hospital built on the premises of Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research, Rehabilitation for the Disabled Hospital Complex 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garuda Seva
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp