STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Electoral Officer assures free and fair Badvel bypoll

However, those enrolling as voters before October 8 can also exercise their franchise in the by-election.

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

around 10,000 people including field assistants and their family members would campaign in the Huzurabad bypoll.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand on Friday said all measures are being taken to conduct the by-election to the Badvel Assembly segment in a free and fair manner on October 30. Addressing the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, the CEO said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force immediately after the Central Election Commission released the schedule on September 28.

Stating that steps are being taken for effective implementation of the MCC and to curb the flow of money, liquor and other allurements by setting up check posts, the CEO said polling in more than 140 out of the total 281 polling stations in the constituency will be streamed live.

Stating that special call centres, website and mobile applications have been developed for receiving and resolving the complaints related to violation of MCC, he said complaints could be lodged by dialing 1950 or through www.nvsp.in website. “Complaints could also be lodged through the c-VIGIL app.”

As per the final voter list published on January 15, the total number of electors in the Assembly segment stands at 2,16,154. However, those enrolling as voters before October 8 can also exercise their franchise in the by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badvel bypoll
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp