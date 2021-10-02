Chief Electoral Officer assures free and fair Badvel bypoll

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand on Friday said all measures are being taken to conduct the by-election to the Badvel Assembly segment in a free and fair manner on October 30. Addressing the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, the CEO said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force immediately after the Central Election Commission released the schedule on September 28.

Stating that steps are being taken for effective implementation of the MCC and to curb the flow of money, liquor and other allurements by setting up check posts, the CEO said polling in more than 140 out of the total 281 polling stations in the constituency will be streamed live.

Stating that special call centres, website and mobile applications have been developed for receiving and resolving the complaints related to violation of MCC, he said complaints could be lodged by dialing 1950 or through www.nvsp.in website. “Complaints could also be lodged through the c-VIGIL app.”

As per the final voter list published on January 15, the total number of electors in the Assembly segment stands at 2,16,154. However, those enrolling as voters before October 8 can also exercise their franchise in the by-election.