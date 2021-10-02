Pursue with Centre for Rs 2033 crore due for Polavaram: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State water resources officials stating that over Rs 2,033 crore has to be reimbursed by the Centre towards Polavaram expenditure, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to pursue with the Centre for timely release of arrears to ensure adequate flow of funds.The CM also directed the officials to initiate a dialogue with Odisha to facilitate the completion of Neradi Barrage across Vamsadhara river.

At a review meeting with water resources officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the CM took stock of the status of major irrigation projects. On the occasion, the officials informed him that closure of gap-3 concrete dam had recently concluded.They explained that works related to the downstream cofferdam would be completed by November, following which the earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) dam works would be taken up.They said ground is being prepared for the release of water via the canals for Kharif-2022. When they brought up the backlog in reimbursements by the Centre, the CM asked them to hold discussions with the officials concerned for speedy and regular clearance of the pending bills.

Reviewing other irrigation projects, Jagan, who recently wrote to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requesting that the order of Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal be published in gazette, instructed the officials to talk to Odisha government to take appropriate steps for the construction of Neradi Barrage.The officials were asked to focus on taking up Tandava expansion, new barrages on the Krishna and regulator works near Kolleru for Krishna and Godavari delta regions.

On the occasion, the water resources officials apprised Jagan that tenders were already called for the construction of the Tandava project, and that they had gone for reverse bidding due to high priced bids filed. The officials also informed that Nellore barrage works were completed and that it would be ready for inauguration in November. They added Owk Tunnel will be ready by August next year and noted that Vamsadhara stage-II phase-II works are expected to be completed by May, 2022, and that water via Thotapalli Barrage is expected to be released for Kharif next year.

It is also learnt that the officials apprised the CM on the status of the implementation of Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board jurisdiction notifications, to come into effect from October 14. However, no details were officially divulged. The CM also told the officials to take up repairs of damaged irrigation canals due to Cyclone Gulab on priority.

Kinetic Green Energy to invest Rs 1,750 crore in State, founder, co-founder call on chief minister

Vijayawada: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani and co-founder Rithesh Mantri called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. The company has come forward to set up manufacturing units for electric vehicle and battery swapping stations in the State with an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore. It has also expressed interest to set up a premium EV manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam. Kinetic has already established an EV manufacturing unit with production capacity of 6,000 vehicles in Ahmednagar near Pune. The officials discussed their plans with the CM in the presence of Municipal Administration special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi