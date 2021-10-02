STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southwest monsoon leaves Andhra Pradesh with 19% surplus rains

As per IMD data, State received 613.3 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 30

Published: 02nd October 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 10:01 AM

Poshamma Gandi temple in East Godavari completely submerged in floodwater

Poshamma Gandi temple in East Godavari completely submerged in floodwater | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received 19 per cent surplus rainfall from June to September of this year. As against the normal 514.4 mm, the State received 613.3 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 30, according to IMD.  Over the next two weeks, more rains are likely, as per the IMD forecast.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD-Amaravati director Stella said compared to 44 per cent excess rainfall during the southwest monsoon last year, which created huge losses to the farmers in the State, this year, for the same duration, the rainfall has been normal.  She said even Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, which saw deficit rains, made up for the deficiency following heavy rains under the effect of Cyclone Gulab.

“We expect more rains in the next two weeks before the southwest monsoon withdraws. The northwest monsoon is likely to enter the State on time. Normally, NE monsoon enters the state on October 20. As regards to the SW Monsoon, the withdrawal from North West India will commence in the next one week.”  
According IMD data, seven of the 13 districts reported excess rainfall, while the remaining six reported normal rainfall. The highest surplus of 49 per cent was reported in Chittoor district. As against 441 mm rainfall, the district received 529.4 mm. Visakhapatnam with 37 per cent surplus stood second and Vizianagaram with 36 percent third. The lowest rainfall was reported in Kurnool district. It has received 11 per cent less than the normal rainfall. As against the normal rainfall of 473.5 mm. Prakasam received eight per cent less than normal rains. 

