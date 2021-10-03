A waste plastic ‘exhibition’ to save Kurnool from pollution

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a bid to make the public realise their contribution to the monstrous heaps of plastic waste the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) has to handle daily, the civic authorities have come up with an innovative ‘exhibition’ plan.

The municipal corporation, has come up with a slogan, ‘Plastic Hatao, Kurnool Bachao,’ to make the city plastic-free.

As part of the drive against environmental pollution, the authorities, led by district collector P Koteswara Rao, collected 12 tonnes of plastic discarded on the city’s public streets and roads, and exhibited it at C Camp Circle. The exhibition was meant to make denizens aware of the plastic waste the city generates daily.

Plastic ban: KMC to slap Rs 50,000 for first offence

Speaking with TNIE, KMC Commissioner DK Balaji said the initiative was also meant to make people realise the plastic menace, its contribution in clogging drains, causing pollution and others.

“We want to make the city plastic-free. We appeal to the people to join the movement voluntarily and help the corporation in its efforts,’’ Balaji said. The corporation has also evolved a plan to hold ward secretariat staff and councillor responsible for ensuring that plastic waste and other garbage is not discarded on the roads and cleanliness is maintained,’’ Balaji said.

According to rough estimates, the KMC collects 180 tonnes of garbage out of which 140 tonnes is wet and the remaining dry. Of the 40 tonnes dry garbage, plastic comprises 30 tonnes. The municipal corporation also has plans to crack down on those littering the city. “We will ban single-use plastic items, including bags, spoons, cups, straws and others,’’ he added.

Those firms violating the ban would be slapped with a penalty of Rs 50,000 for the first offence. Their licence would be cancelled for repeated violation. Others, such as kirana shop owners using or selling single-use plastic would also be penalised with fines ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. Customers, found with single-use plastic, would have to pay Rs 250 - Rs 500 as fine, the KMC Commissioner said.