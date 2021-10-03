Andhra Pradesh turned into 'Sampurna Drugs and Ganja Pradesh': BJP leader Lanka Dinakar
VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has said that Andhra Pradesh, which is known as 'Annapurna' for being the rice bowl of the country, is now turing into 'Sampurna Drugs and Ganja Pradesh'. He said the people are worried over the present circumstances as serious allegations are being levelled against the ruling party leaders for their involvement in smuggling.
Dinakar said the recent seizure of heroin worth an estimated Rs 9,000 crore from Mundra Port in Gujarat by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and its links with Vijayawada is a matter of concern. "However, the Andhra Pradesh police are simply denying any link to the State," he said.