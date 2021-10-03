Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress eyes 65,000 majority votes in Badvel bypoll

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress has set a target of achieving 65,000 majority in the October 30 Badvel Assembly bypoll. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has exuded confidence of retaining the seat with over 65,000 votes margin.

"We are focusing more on improving our vote share," he said while attending a coordination meeting in Badvel on Saturday. Last time, the winning margin was 44,000. With Chief Minister and party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keen on retaining the assembly constituency with more vote share than before, the entire party leaders and cadre are concentrating on the task.

Besides Avinash Reddy and Badvel Assembly constituency incharge Panchayat Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, P Ravindranath Reddy, S Raghurami Reddy from the district, Rapthadu MLA T Prakash Reddy, who have been made incharges of different mandals in Badvel Assembly Constituency, have started strategizing election canvassing, which will commence from Monday in a full-fledged manner.

On Saturday, party candidate Dr Dasari Sudha was introduced to all the people's representatives, party leaders and cadre from the seven mandals of the constituency by Avinash Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K SureshBabu, former MLC DC Governdhan Reddy. Dasari Sudha is wife of incumbent MLA Dr Venkata Subbaiah,who passed away in March due to illness.

YSRC leaders at various programmes have been explaining that the 40-year long demand of the people of the region to have Badvel declared as revenue division will be fulfilled once the by-election is over. The decision on making Badvel a revenue division was taken during the recent Cabinet meeting. During his recent visit to Badvel, Jagan promised to make Badvel a revenue division.

Ex-MLA PM Kamalamma is Congress candidate

The candidate from Congress is almost confirmed, but an official announcement is pending. Former MLA PM Kamalamma will contest for the Congress.

Control room to receive plaints

Acontrol room has been set up to receive complaints regarding violation of the poll code. People can call 08562-24437; 244070; 7416450599 or sent complaints to badvelelections@gmail.com.