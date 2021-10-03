Andhra Pradesh's Tenali Municipality to get Rs 40 crore under AMRUT 2.0

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali Municipality has been allocated Rs 40 crore in the second phase of AMRUT scheme, of which Rs 6 crore have been already released.

As part of Swachch Bharat, the Central government launched AMRUT Scheme (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) with the aim of providing basic civic amenities like water supply, sewerage, urban transport and parks to improve the quality of life for all, especially the poor and margialised.

In the first phase, Tenali Municipality received Rs 4.35 crores out of the total allocated Rs 9 crore. Drinking water connections were provided to 20,000 households by using the funds.

Out of the 20,000 connections, 13,000 were given in the last couple of years. The municipality also developed five parks in the town. Apart from that two new parks were developed at Amaravathi Colony and on VSR College road. A drinking water plant was also set up in the first phase of AMRUT.

For better utilisation of funds and implementing the AMRUT Scheme efficiently, municipal chairperson Sayyed Khaleda Naseem was invited for the inaugural programme of the second phase of the AMRUT scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Tenal Municipality staff are already drafting plans for the utilisation of the money allocated for the development of the town and to provide water connections to every household in the town under the second phase of AMRUT.