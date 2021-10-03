CM Jagan launches CLAP to make state swachh, govt to give 1.2 crore dustbins free of cost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam - Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme by flagging off 4,097 garbage vehicles at Benz Circle in the city on Saturday. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversary and released the CLAP promotional video CD. CLAP is being implemented totally with the State government’s funds without any aid from the Centre to promote sanitation in rural and urban areas in a big way.

A total of 1.2 crore dustbins will be provided free of cost to households in the State under CLAP. Each household will get three colour coded dustbins to segregate wet, dry and hazardous waste at source.

A total of 5,868 tippers, including the 4,097 newly deployed vehicles as part of CLAP, will transport segregated garbage to transfer stations. All the vehicles are equipped with GPS to monitor their movement. In all, 231 garbage transfer stations will come up in the State.

The segregated garbage will be transported to 72 Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) projects in 480 compactor vehicles. The ISWMs will generate biogas from wet waste and recycle dry waste.

As a measure to end open defecation in municipalities, 1,500 public toilets will be constructed in heavily populated areas. Tenders will be invited soon for supply of 6,000 compactor bins, and for selection of agencies to set up the ISWM projects in 72 urban local bodies.

In all, 32 civic bodies with a population of over one lakh have been asked to take up the tender process for remediation of dump sites. Faecal sludge treatment plants will be set up in 65 non-AMRUT municipalities. Under CLAP, 6,417 incinerators will also be set up to dispose of masks and sanitary pads and 10,628 thermal fogging machines will be procured. To support the cleanliness programme, user charges ranging from `1 to `4 per day per house will be collected in towns. In panchayats, 23,000 green ambassadors will be engaged for garbage collection and disposal, revenue generation and visual cleanliness.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off garbage collection

vehicles as part of CLAP programme at Benz Circle in

Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

Govt to collect user charges

As many as 4,171 solid wealth processing centres will be set up, besides distributing 14,000 tricycles for collecting garbage. Another 10,000 garbage tippers will be deployed in villages with a population of above 10,000. In all, 10,731 high-pressure toilet cleaners will be procured for maintenance of community toilets in village panchayats.

A comprehensive liquid waste management will be undertaken in 135 major panchayats and vermicompost production will be taken up in 10,645 villages. User charges ranging from 50 paise to Rs1 per day per house will be collected in villages to run the cleanliness programme.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, host of MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders and officials were present.

