Control tongue or face music: Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan slams YSRC government

JSP chief alleges that YSRC govt is resorting to caste politics, not focussing on development

Published: 03rd October 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan repairs a damaged road at Balajipet in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/ANANTAPUR:  Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, who participated in road repair works in Rajamahendravaram, launched a scathing attack on the YSRC government for allegedly resorting to caste politics and not focussing on development. He later flew to Anantapur where he participated in another similar protest by repairing a damaged road. The JSP announced that the repairing of roads at two places in the State was part of the protest against the bad condition of roads in the State. Addressing the gathering at Hukumpeta in Rajamahendravaram, the JSP chief came down heavily on the ruling YSRC leaders.

“If the YSRC leaders don’t control their tongue (speech), they will face the music,” he warned and called upon his party men to be prepared for the long haul. Focus of the hour-long speech of Pawan Kalyan this time was on caste politics and how one particular community is being allegedly targeted at. In his speech, he called upon Kapu, Balija, Ontari and other sects of the community, which comprise majority of the population in Godavari delta region, to play a big brother role in changing the political and socio-economic scenarios in the State.

“We should focus more on winning the hearts of BC brothers than wrestling or vying for political power and taking them along. Only that way, stable political power can be gained in the coming days,” he said and accused the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of adopting an anti- Kamma stance. He expressed his ire over the way police tried to obstruct his visit. Earlier, police denied permission for shramadan and public meetings, but accorded the same on Saturday morning.

Janasena claimed that many of the party men were put under house arrest. Later, in Kothacheruvu of Anantapur district, he said though many chief ministers have come from Rayalaseema, there was no industrial development in the region. “If industrialists are threatened, how can there be development,” he questioned and asserted that when Jana Sena Party will form government in AP, the Chief Minister’s camp office will be in Rayalaseema.

