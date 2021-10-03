Engineering graduate from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati shines in stencil art

Srikrishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 21-year-old engineering graduate from Tirupati is making strides through her stencil art. Jyotsna, who had a penchant towards drawing and fine arts since her childhood, learnt the skills of stencil art by watching training videos on YouTube.

Although the young woman has an inclination towards arts, she took up engineering due to some issues and completed her BTech with CSE specialisation from Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering.

However, the COVIDd-19 outbreak came as a blessing in disguise for Jyotsna as physical classes were shut for a brief period forcing her to confine herself at home. This allowed her to discover and explore the art as she made the most out of her lockdown time in learning, practicing and creating paper-cutting art.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jyotsna's mother Chaitanya said she always liked to spend time making portraits and learning nuances of the art.

She also enrolled for a diploma certification course in interior designing at Dream Zone Academy, while pursuing engineering. Portraits made by her depict several key episodes in Mahabharata and other Hindu mythologies have secured India Book of Records and Asian Book of Records certifications to her.

Jyotsna said, "In order to get into the record books we need to do something out of the box. So I decided to portray 'Sri Rama Pattabhishekam' and Mahabharata episodes. This helped me in securing a place in award books."

Portraits made by her displaying Hindu mythologies were well received on social media platforms.