Forest department resumes jungle safari after five months in Andhra Pradesh's Nallamala

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a gap of five months, jungle safari in the Nallamala forest near Tummala Bayalu of Pedda Dornala mandal has resumed. The forest trail was shut down on May 1 owing to the COVID-19 conditions and also due to the breeding season of tigers.

For a group of six people, the forest department charges Rs 800 for a trip. Visitors can opt for the safari from 9 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the department is geared up for the Wildlife Week from Saturday. "We have chalked out a week-long wildlife conservation awareness campaign, and will take up a series of programmes in the period," said Vignesh Appavu, divisional forest officer (Markapur).

Nallamala forests, famous for their scenic beauty, shelter tigers, spotted deer, great Indian bustards (ardeotis nigriceps), bears, rabbits and boars. As many as 70 types of mammals, over 300 varieties of birds and around 100 species of butterflies, spiders, bugs etc have made the 990 square km area home, the DFO explained.