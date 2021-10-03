STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP opts out of Badvel by-poll contest

Telugu Desam Party Polit Buro decided to "honour the tradition" and stay out of the contest as the ruling YSR Congress fielded the widow of the deceased MLA in Badvel.

Published: 03rd October 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu

TDP leader K Atchannaidu (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The main opposition Telugu Desam Party has opted out of the contest for the by-election to Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, slated for October 30.

The TDP Politburo, at its meeting chaired by president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, decided to "honour the tradition" and stay out of the contest as the ruling YSR Congress fielded the widow of the deceased MLA in Badvel.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu said in a release after the Politburo meeting that it was their party that started the tradition of not fielding a candidate whenever the widow of a deceased (sitting) legislator contested a by-election.

"Our Politburo decided to continue the tradition," he said.

In fact, TDP announced its candidate more than a month ago even before the Election Commission of India took a decision whether or not to conduct the by-poll in Badvel.

It named Obulapuram Rajasekhar, who lost the 2019 election, for the by-poll contest.

The YSRC named Dasari Sudha, widow of late MLA Venkata Subbaiah, as its nominee.

Subbaiah died in March this year of ill-health, causing the by-election.

Jana Sena, an ally of the BJP, too said it would not contest the Badvel by-election.

Interestingly, the BJP will jump into the fray, though its alliance partner's support is not ensured.

The nomination process ends on October 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badvel bypoll YSRC Telugu Desam Party Atchannaidu
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp