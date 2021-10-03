TDP opts out of Badvel by-poll contest

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The main opposition Telugu Desam Party has opted out of the contest for the by-election to Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, slated for October 30.

The TDP Politburo, at its meeting chaired by president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, decided to "honour the tradition" and stay out of the contest as the ruling YSR Congress fielded the widow of the deceased MLA in Badvel.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu said in a release after the Politburo meeting that it was their party that started the tradition of not fielding a candidate whenever the widow of a deceased (sitting) legislator contested a by-election.

"Our Politburo decided to continue the tradition," he said.

In fact, TDP announced its candidate more than a month ago even before the Election Commission of India took a decision whether or not to conduct the by-poll in Badvel.

It named Obulapuram Rajasekhar, who lost the 2019 election, for the by-poll contest.

The YSRC named Dasari Sudha, widow of late MLA Venkata Subbaiah, as its nominee.

Subbaiah died in March this year of ill-health, causing the by-election.

Jana Sena, an ally of the BJP, too said it would not contest the Badvel by-election.

Interestingly, the BJP will jump into the fray, though its alliance partner's support is not ensured.

The nomination process ends on October 8.