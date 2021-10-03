Tirupati veterinarian is on mission to make city rabies-free

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Dr NV Srikanth Babu, a veterinarian in Tirupati, has been a part of measures to check the stray dog population since 2005, and claims to be involved in the sterilisation of almost 80 per cent of stray dogs in the temple town.

Dr Srikanth Babu, who aims to make Tirupati rabies-free, responds to an average 100 complaints every month through Animal Care Land he set up with Rs 12 lakh in Tukivakam in 2005.

The 49-year-old has deployed 10 workers who carry out animal birth control and anti-rabies programmes for the stray dogs, and the expenses are borne by the vet without any financial support from private bodies.

Dr Srikanth Babu's efforts drew him praise from Animal Welfare Board of India, which along with Blue Cross of India, provide his team the technical support. His organisation vaccinates around 2,500 stray dogs every year in the temple town.

"We follow the guidelines of World Health Organisation and Blue Cross of India for the sterilisation programme. The dogs are provided shelter, food and medication for six days after the birth control surgery," the veterinarian said.

He has also assisted the State government in developing the ULB-Dog Sterilisation in Andhra Pradesh mobile application, which offers information of stray dogs regarding their vaccination/sterilisation, gender, serial number, and the likes. Srikanth Babu explained that the application also provides a comprehensive data of the dog population and the extent of implementation of animal birth control drives.

"Though sometimes it is financially burdening to maintain the dog catching van and pay salaries to the staff, we have been continuing the programme. We have appealed to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to extend financial support to us," he said.

Tirupati's own Dr Dolittle is also in favour of adopting stray dogs instead of buying foreign breeds. "There will be no street dogs in Tirupati if even one person in 50 gives shelter to them," he said.