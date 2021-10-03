Unidentified men kidnap nine-month-old boy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A nine-month-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men from Atmakuru on Friday early morning. According to the police, the boy was identified as Krish Kumar. His parents Tirupatamma and Ravi collects waste papers and sells them for a living. On Friday early morning, two unidentified persons entered their hut. Though the boy’s mother woke up and tried to stop the accused they attacked her and took the boy.

The parents lodged a complaint with Mangalagiri rural police. The police formed three teams to trace the boy. They are also checking CCTV footage. The police are also interrogating a few people staying in the surroundings. Earlier, a few people had contacted them to sell the boy. Some of them were locals, while others were from Tamil Nadu and Markapur. The police are investigating why so many people contacted the family for the boy.

They are trying to identify the local people through CCTV footage and are inquiring the parents regarding this. They are also checking the CCTV footage of previous days when the family was contacted. However, the parents failed to identify any of the suspects till now.