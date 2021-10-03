STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC poser to Pawan: Where were you during five-year TDP regime?

Responding to the curbs imposed on the Shramadanam proposed by Pawan Kalyan in Rajamahendravaram, Sajjala said the restrictions were imposed in view of the apprehensions of third wave.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Questioning the rationale behind Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan taking up a ‘Shramadanam’ in protest against the bad condition of roads in the State, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned as to why he remained silent when the previous TDP government did not lay roads in its five-year tenure.

Responding to the curbs imposed on the Shramadanam proposed by Pawan Kalyan in Rajamahendravaram, Sajjala said the restrictions were imposed in view of the apprehensions of a third wave of Covid pandemic in November. “This is not the right time for the show of strength. It is the people who would be suffering by such a protest,’’ Sajjala remarked. Sajjala said it is foolish for Pawan Kalyan to repair roads during the rainy season.

“The government had planned laying of roads in November after the monsoon was over. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated `2,200 crore for the purpose and repairs would be taken up as and when the rains subside,’’ Sajjala said and added tenders were also called for the purpose soon.Sajjala said the previous government had spent just `800 crore on road repairs in its five-year tenure and the present government was paying the bills to the contractors. “Where was Pawan Kalyan when the TDP neglected roads? Why didn’t he take up Shramadanam back then?’’ Sajjala questioned.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu too came down heavily on Pawan for his “political drama”. He questioned Pawan for what reason is he waging war against the State government, whether it is for providing welfare schemes to the poor during Covid or for introducing English medium in government schools or renovating the dilapidated government hospitals. 

On his call to Kapu, Telaga, Ontari communities to unite for battle against YSRC, the minister said Pawan Kalyan has been trying to create a rift among people. “Although Pawan Kalyan announced that Jana Sena would work without any caste or religion, in every speech, he has been making caste remarks and politicising things. Pawan Kalyan, who is now calling for the Kapu agitation, had not uttered a single word against the then TDP government on the issue,’’ the minister pointed out.

