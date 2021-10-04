BJP awaits green signal from central leadership

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After its ally Jana Sena announced that it would not field its candidate for the Badvel Assembly bypoll, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju, who went into a huddle with his party men in Kadapa on Sunday, revealed that the saffron party had asked Pawan Kalyan’s party to contest the elections. Since Jana Sena said it won’t contest, Somu said that the BJP was ready to field its candidate and that it was awaiting Central leadership’s consent to do the same.

In the meeting held in Kadapa, the party men and cadre informed Somu that they were ready to fight the by-election, which was necessitated following the death of YSRC legislator Venkatasubbaiah. “Since we are in alliance, the BJP asked Jana Sena to contest the Badvel bypoll. Our ally has announced its decision. But, our party’s policy has always been to fight family and dynastic politics across the country right from the beginning. Hence, we informed our central leadership that we are ready to contest the bypoll. We are awaiting a green signal, following which we will announce our candidate,” Somu told the media. “The BJP-Jana Sena will continue to work together in the future. For this election, we will see how they will respond. We will try and see if we can garner their support,” he added.

To another query if the BJP also shares the same opinion on withdrawing from the fight to respect the deceased legislator, BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy pointed out that the saffron party did not refrain from contesting in Dubbak assembly bypoll in Telangana, which was held after the demise of sitting Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. “In the Dubbak bypoll, the BJP contested and won.”

A similar view was expressed by BJP member IYR Krishna Rao. “No one needs to leave any seat for anybody. Is it a political legacy to leave seats for someone? It is the main duty of political parties to contest elections. I request Pawan to reconsider his decision,” IYR tweeted.