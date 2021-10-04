Caseload comes down to 10,357; 765 fresh cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 infections for the third consecutive day. The number of recoveries continued to be on the higher side, bringing down the caseload to less than 10,500. The State logged 765 new infections from more than 45,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, taking the overall infections to more than 20.52 lakh.

The State has tested 2.84 crore samples so far. Chittoor district reported the highest of 161 new infections and it was the only district which logged new cases in three digits. Three districts reported new infections in single digits with the lowest of one case in Anantapur.

The three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 50 new infections, while the four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 200 new cases. With 90 new infections, the overall tally of West Godavari district went past 1.78 lakh. Nine districts reported lesser number of new cases when compared to the previous 24 hours span, bringing down the new infections by 100.

With 973 patients recovering from the virus, the total recoveries have gone past 20.28 lakh and the active caseload stands at 10,357. Five districts have more than 1,000 active cases with the highest of 2,100 in East Godavari, contributing to more than 7,000 active cases. Eight districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 17 in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, nine more deaths were reported in the State, taking the overall fatalities to 14,204. Guntur and Krishna reported two deaths each, while Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam logged one fatality each.Chittoor district continues to have the highest of 1,921 fatalities, while Kadapa has the lowest of 639 fatalities so far.