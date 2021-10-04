STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan pays homage to people’s doctor in Pulivendula 

Published: 04th October 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to his father-in-law Dr EC Gangi Reddy, who is known as People’s Doctor, at Pulivendula on Sunday to mark the latter’s first death anniversary | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to his father-in-law  Dr EC Gangireddy in Pulivendula on Sunday on the latter’s first death anniversary.Dr EC Gangireddy, a well-known pediatrician in Pulivendula region and popular as ‘people’s doctor’, passed away last year after a bout of illness.  

Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi, mother YS Vijayamma and other family members attended the memorial meeting organised at YSR Auditorium on the occasion. Several persons, who spoke on the occasion, recalled the selfless services of Dr Gangireddy. They said he dedicated his life to serving people without seeking any monetary benefit.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Vijayamma said Gangireddy was a person with credibility and his free medical services to poor people won their hearts and affection. Later, the Chief Minister released a book Marapurani Gnapakam- Dr EC Gangireddy. 

Earlier, he along with his wife and other family members offered floral tributes at Gangireddy memorial near Loyola College. Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, TTD Chairman YV Subba Subba Reddy, MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and other public representatives were present.
At 12:30 pm, the Chief Minister left Pulivendula in a helicopter to Kadapa Airport and from there, he left for Vijayawada in a special flight.

