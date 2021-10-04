STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nellore set to be plastic-free from Oct 17

The NMC had been enforcing ban on plastic carry bags, which are less than 50 microns in the city limits since 2019. . 

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: To make the city plastic-free, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials have decided to strictly enforce ban on the usage of plastic bags less than 75 microns from October 17 onwards.Around 20 teams consisting sanitation, town planning, revenue and health staff were formed to monitor, implement and inspect the plastic ban in the city. Nearly 10 tonnes of plastic products are used on an average under the NMC limits on daily basis.The NMC had been enforcing ban on plastic carry bags, which are less than 50 microns in the city limits since 2019. . 

Now, the officials have started creating awareness on the ill-effects of plastic in the city limits.  The civic body has also planned a plastic ‘exhibition’ on October 4 where plastic waste from across the city will be collected and dumped at VR Circle. This will create awareness about the amount of plastic generated in the city and how the civic body finds it difficult to dispose the waste on a daily basis.“Public, vendors and managements of commercial establishments have to support the civic body in enforcing plastic ban,’’ said NMC Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar.

