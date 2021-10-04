Police seize NDPL bottles worth Rs 2 L in Gandepalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police on Saturday recovered Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles worth Rs 2 lakh in Gandepalli village. According to Kanchikacherla sub-inspector Subramanyam, the accused was identified as Matta Raghava Reddy, said to be a local ruling party leader.

Based on a tip-off that the accused has been smuggling liquor from neighbouring Telangana with the help of a lorry and auto drivers, a team comprising of task force raided his house in Gandepalli village and found as many as 563 liquor bottles hid under his cot. “Using his sources in transport business, Reddy smuggled the liquor from Telangana. We have seized the stock and case has been registered under excise act,” said the SI Subramanyam.