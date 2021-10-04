Random tests: Covid cases in Navodaya Vidyalaya at Peddapuram rise to 63

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The total number of Covid-19 infections in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Peddapuram increased to 63 with 38 more students and four teachers testing positive for the virus on Sunday. In random tests conducted on 70 students of the school, 21 tested positive on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, medical teams conducted tests on 239 students and 50-odd teachers. All the students and teachers who tested positive, have been isolated on the school campus itself. The remaining students have been accommodated in 10 hostels in the residential school, principal K Rami Reddy said.

The school authorities have decided not to send the students and teachers who tested negative also, to their homes till the situation returns to normal. The parents of students who tested positive, have been urged not to visit the school to see their children, assuring that proper medical care is being provided to the affected and there is no need to panic. Sanitisation of the entire school premises has been taken up. All measures have been taken curb the further spread of Covid.