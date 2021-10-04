TTD to build rest shelters for Tamil Nadu devotees making pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to build rest shelters every 20-30 km for the convenience of devotees coming from Tamil Nadu on foot to Tirumala, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Subba Reddy on Monday participated as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of Sekhar Reddy as Chairman of the Local Advisory Committee of TTD at the TTD information centre in T Nagar in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman lauded Sekhar Reddy as an ardent devotee of Sri Venkateswara and his contributions to the propagation of Hindu dharma.

He said that before the commencement of next year's holy 'Peritasi' pilgrimage of Tamil devotees who come on foot to Tirumala, rest shelters shall be built along the route for their benefit.

Subba Reddy said TTD is also mulling to conduct the Kumbhabhishekam of the Sri Padmavati temple which is under construction in Chennai within one year.

He said the Tamil Nadu government has also agreed to give land along OMR or ECR towards the construction of the Srivari temple in Chennai on the lines of the Tirumala temple.

“The TTD engineers will scrutinise the lands at both locations and decide on a suitable plot for the Srivari temple and Bhumi puja will be performed and temple construction activity will commence soon,” he said.

He also said the TTD is planning to build a Kalyana Mandapam in a two-acre land at Royapettah for the benefit of lower middle class families.

Speaking on the occasion, Sekhar Reddy said with Srivari blessings he had taken up the construction of Go Mandir at Alipiri where Go Thulabharam, the first of its kind in the country, is also set up.

Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and TTD board member Shankar were also present.