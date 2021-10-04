STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to build rest shelters for Tamil Nadu devotees making pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot

The Tamil Nadu government has also agreed to give land along OMR or ECR towards the construction of the Srivari temple in Chennai on the lines of the Tirumala temple, said the TTD Chairman

Published: 04th October 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File | EPS)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to build rest shelters every 20-30 km for the convenience of devotees coming from Tamil Nadu on foot to Tirumala, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Subba Reddy on Monday participated as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of Sekhar Reddy as Chairman of the Local Advisory Committee of TTD at the TTD information centre in T Nagar in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman lauded Sekhar Reddy as an ardent devotee of Sri Venkateswara and his contributions to the propagation of Hindu dharma.

He said that before the commencement of next year's holy 'Peritasi' pilgrimage of Tamil devotees who come on foot to Tirumala, rest shelters shall be built along the route for their benefit.

Subba Reddy said TTD is also mulling to conduct the Kumbhabhishekam of the Sri Padmavati temple which is under construction in Chennai within one year.

He said the Tamil Nadu government has also agreed to give land along OMR or ECR towards the construction of the Srivari temple in Chennai on the lines of the Tirumala temple.

“The TTD engineers will scrutinise the lands at both locations and decide on a suitable plot for the Srivari temple and Bhumi puja will be performed and temple construction activity will commence soon,” he said.

He also said the TTD is planning to build a Kalyana Mandapam in a two-acre land at Royapettah for the benefit of lower middle class families.

Speaking on the occasion, Sekhar Reddy said with Srivari blessings he had taken up the construction of Go Mandir at Alipiri where Go Thulabharam, the first of its kind in the country, is also set up.

Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and TTD board member Shankar were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirumala Tirupati
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp