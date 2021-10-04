TTD to facilitate free darshan to devotees from backward classes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: During this Brahmotsavams, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will facilitate free darshan of Srivaru to the devotees hailing from backward classes residing in areas across the state where it had built Srivari temple.

A total of 1,000 devotees are expected to pay darshan per day during October 7 - 14 and the TTD would bear the entire cost of their transportation and other needs.

As part of its efforts to propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma and to put an end to religious conversions in the state, the TTD along with Endowments Department and Samarasata Seva Foundation had in the first phase built 502 Srivari temples at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the remote regions of the 13 districts of the State.

The TTD would operate 10 buses from 11 districts to bring the devotees while 20 buses would be operated from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari (as they have remote and tribal areas) to bring the devotees to Tirumala. Apart from Srivari Brahmotsava Darshanam, they will also be provided darshan of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru, Tiruchanoor.

The TTD said two members from Samarasata Seva Foundation will accompany each bus to supervise the food and shelter needs of devotees en route with the support of local donors and thereafter organise darshans, food, and Prasadam for them at Tirumala, Tiruchanoor and return journey.

Ahead of Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, the TTD Monday reiterated that as part of the Covid pandemic, only devotees with Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens or Special Entry Darshan tickets along with valid vaccination certificates or Covid negative test reports shall be allowed to enter Tirumala.

The TTD, in a statement, said devotees without valid Certificates or 72 hours old Covid negative reports shall be stopped at Alipiri checkpoint itself and sent back.

Hence the devotees are appealed to come for Srivari Darshan with all adequate preparations and beget blessings of Sri Venkateswara without any hassle and co-operate with TTD. The TTD came with the appeal following devotees turning up to Tirumala without any tickets and being made to return from the Alipiri checkpost.