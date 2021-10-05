STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active caseload below 10K after 1,029 recover; surge in 6 dists under 10 cases

Six districts reported less than 10 cases each with the lowest of one each in Anantapur and Vizinagaram districts.

Published: 05th October 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh fell below the 10,000 mark on Monday, as the State logged 429 Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to over 20.53 lakh, while the toll went up to 14,208 with four casualties.

The State logged less than 500 infections in a 24-hour period after the gap of a couple of months. East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases with 89 followed by Nellore 85, a State government bulletin said, giving figures of the 24 hours ending at Monday 9 am. The active cases stood at 9,753.

Six districts reported less than 10 cases each with the lowest of one each in Anantapur and Vizinagaram districts. Barring Nellore and Visakhapatnam, all other districts registered a decline in their daily growth. 

More than 1,000 patients recovered from the virus in the 24 hours taking the overall recoveries past 20.29 lakh. In all, five districts have more than 1,000 active cases each. Two people in Guntur and one each in Chitoor and Krishna districts died of the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Active caseload Covid-19 infections
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp