Active caseload below 10K after 1,029 recover; surge in 6 dists under 10 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh fell below the 10,000 mark on Monday, as the State logged 429 Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to over 20.53 lakh, while the toll went up to 14,208 with four casualties.

The State logged less than 500 infections in a 24-hour period after the gap of a couple of months. East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases with 89 followed by Nellore 85, a State government bulletin said, giving figures of the 24 hours ending at Monday 9 am. The active cases stood at 9,753.

Six districts reported less than 10 cases each with the lowest of one each in Anantapur and Vizinagaram districts. Barring Nellore and Visakhapatnam, all other districts registered a decline in their daily growth.

More than 1,000 patients recovered from the virus in the 24 hours taking the overall recoveries past 20.29 lakh. In all, five districts have more than 1,000 active cases each. Two people in Guntur and one each in Chitoor and Krishna districts died of the virus.