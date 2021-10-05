CS allays fears of secretariat employees 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Allaying the apprehensions of the employees of Village/Ward Secretariats, Special Chief Secretary (Village / Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain has informed that directions have been given to district collectors to declare probation of employees.

Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Federation State President MD Jani Pasha along with other office-bearers called on Jain and submitted a memorandum urging the government to declare probation and implement pay scale to the employees.

In a release issued on Monday, Pasha said that the Special Chief Secretary responded positively saying that the process of declaring probation to the employees had already commenced and directions have been given to the district collectors to complete it. The employees were told to give up all their worries.