STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CS allays fears of secretariat employees 

The employees were told to give up all their worries. 

Published: 05th October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Special Chief Secretary (housing), Ajay Jain

Special Chief Secretary (Village / Ward Secretariats), Ajay Jain (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Allaying the apprehensions of the employees of Village/Ward Secretariats, Special Chief Secretary (Village / Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain has informed that directions have been given to district collectors to declare probation of employees.

Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Federation State President MD Jani Pasha along with other office-bearers called on Jain and submitted a memorandum urging the government to declare probation and implement pay scale to the employees.

In a release issued on Monday, Pasha said that the Special Chief Secretary responded positively saying that the process of declaring probation to the employees had already commenced and directions have been given to the district collectors to complete it.  The employees were told to give up all their worries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Jain pecial Chief Secretary (Village / Ward Secretariats)
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp