Jagan to launch Aasara in Ongole on October 7

ONGOLE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate YSR Aasara programme at a public meeting to be held at the PVR Municipal High School (boys) Ground in Ongole on October 7. The Chief Minister will distribute Rs 6,400 crore to the SHG women beneficiaries under the scheme. The Chief Minister is arriving in the city after a gap of nearly two years and the district authorities are making elaborate arrangements to welcome him.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, District Collector Praveen Kumar, SP Malika Garg, Chief Minister’s Program Coordinator Talasila Raghuram and other officials visited the PVR Municipal High School grounds on Monday and inspected the arrangements. The minister directed the district authorities to arrange a helipad at the District Police Training College grounds.

Speaking to the media, Balineni said nearly 20,000 Self Help Groups women will attend the CM’s meeting. District Collector Praveen Kumar said that SHG women and the public, who took two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and those who have official passes will be allowed to attend the meeting, which will be held strictly following the Covid norms. “Through the ‘YSR Aasara’ programme, around 80,000 SHG women belonging to the DRDA and MEPMA will be benefited,” the collector explained.