STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Keep schools, colleges free of drugs, CM tells officials

 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to strictly monitor educational institutions to keep them free of narcotic substances. 

Published: 05th October 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to strictly monitor educational institutions to keep them free of narcotic substances. Reviewing the law and order situation, the chief minister said there should not be a single case of drug peddling in educational institutions. “If any hints of drug use or peddling are found, such institutions should be mapped,” he said while stressing the need for constant surveillance to prevent drug use by students. 

Jagan’s instructions came in the wake of huge quantities of cannabis, allegedly from the State, were seized elsewhere in the country. He asked officials for a monthly report and also to prepare an action plan to curb the drug menace. Jagan also instructed the authorities to pay special attention to the manufacturing, supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
educational institutions YS Jagan Mohan Reddy narcotic substances drugs
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp