Keep schools, colleges free of drugs, CM tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to strictly monitor educational institutions to keep them free of narcotic substances. Reviewing the law and order situation, the chief minister said there should not be a single case of drug peddling in educational institutions. “If any hints of drug use or peddling are found, such institutions should be mapped,” he said while stressing the need for constant surveillance to prevent drug use by students.

Jagan’s instructions came in the wake of huge quantities of cannabis, allegedly from the State, were seized elsewhere in the country. He asked officials for a monthly report and also to prepare an action plan to curb the drug menace. Jagan also instructed the authorities to pay special attention to the manufacturing, supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the State.