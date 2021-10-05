‘No YSRC link to MAA polls’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Monday clarified that neither the State government nor YSRC has any relation with the ensuing elections for the Movie Artistes Association (MAA). In a press statement, the minister said neither the government nor Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has any interest in the October 10 MAA election. His clarification comes after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name was mentioned in the war of words between the contesting candidates for MAA president post — Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj.