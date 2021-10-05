STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘No YSRC link to MAA polls’

His clarification comes after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name was mentioned in the war of words between the contesting candidates for MAA president post — Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj. 

Published: 05th October 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Monday clarified that neither the State government nor YSRC has any relation with the ensuing elections for the Movie Artistes Association (MAA). In a press statement, the minister said neither the government nor Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has any interest in the October 10 MAA election. His clarification comes after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name was mentioned in the war of words between the contesting candidates for MAA president post — Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj. 

