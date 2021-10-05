Prakasam SP designs, unveils new logo for SWAT team

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To bring a special identity to the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg had personally designed a logo which reflects the roles and responsibilities of the SWAT team and unveiled it at the district police office on Monday.

The SP said the logo was designed to reflect the duties of the SWAT team in maintaining peace and security and disaster management in the Prakasam district. She added that the SWAT team was given extensive training not only in urban warfare but also in dealing with natural disasters.

The SP explained that the personnel of the SWAT team have been specially trained by the NDRF team to provide immediate response and relief measures to prevent future any casualties due to the high risk of natural calamities due the long coastal belt in Prakasam district.