Shelters will come up for TN pilgrims, says chairman 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will construct shelters at every 20-30 kms for devotees coming to Tirumala from Tamil Nadu on foot, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Subba Reddy said the resting places would be ready before the ‘Peritasi’ pilgrimage of Tamil devotees next year. The shelters would be constructed on the pilgrimage route. The TTD chairman also revealed a plan to conduct the Kumbhabhishekam of the under-construction Sri Padmavati temple in Chennai within a year.

He said the Tamil Nadu government has agreed to provide land either on Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road for constructing a Srivari Temple in Chennai, similar to the one at Tirumala.

“The TTD engineers will inspect the land at both locations and decide on a suitable plot,” he added.