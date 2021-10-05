YSRC candidate files papers for Badvel byelection

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRC candidate Dr Dasari Sudha, on Monday, filed her nomination for the October 30 Badvel byelection in Andhra Pradesh. She submitted nomination papers to Rajampet Sub Collector and Badvel Assembly constituency returning officer Kethan Garg. Meanwhile, T Hariprasad filed nomination as a dummy candidate of the ruling party.

With both Janasena and TDP withdrawing from the contest, the byelection is taking an interesting turn. Though the election now appears to be one-sided, the YSRC, not taking any chances, has intensified its election campaign. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates even as the last date for filing nominations (October 8) is fast approaching.

Notwithstanding the fact that there will not be a serious competition, YSRC leadership is determined to put all its efforts to increase winning margin. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and other leaders said they would strive to get one lakh majority.