YSRC vs who? Badvel bypoll takes interesting turn 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRC candidate Dr Dasari Sudha on Monday filed her nomination for the October 30 Badvel by-election. She submitted nomination papers to Rajampet Sub Collector and Badvel Assembly constituency returning officer Kethan Garg. She was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha and former MLC DC Govinda Reddy. Meanwhile, T Hariprasad filed nomination as a dummy candidate of the ruling party.

With both the Janasena and TDP withdrawing from the contest, the by-election is taking an interesting turn. Though the election now appears to be one-sided, the YSRC, not taking any chances, has intensified its election campaign and a meeting was organised by the party on Monday. On the other hand, the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates even as the last date for filing nominations (October 8) is fast approaching.

Notwithstanding the fact that there will not be a serious competition, YSRC leadership is determined to put all its efforts and the objective is to increase winning margin and vote percentage. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who is party in-charge for the Badvel by-election, and other leaders said they will strive to get one lakh majority. Party leaders and cadre were directed to meet each and every voter at least four times and impress upon them about the plethora of welfare and development programmes introduced by the YSRC government, besides distributing pamphlets.

‘BJP to contest bypoll to oppose family politics’

Guntur: Opposing the family politics prevails in the state, the BJP will contest the Badvel by-election, said BJP state president Somu Veerraju. He was speaking after inaugurating the free blood donation camp and a photo exhibition featuring the life events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised by BJP district unit as part of Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan here on Monday. He also accused the state government of not utilising the funds allotted for the development of various railway projects in the state.