Andhra Pradesh High Court to get 2 more judges

The Andhra Pradesh High Court will get two more judges with the Centre notifying the transfer of 15 judges across various High Courts in the country.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will get two more judges with the Centre notifying the transfer of 15 judges across various High Courts in the country. The Centre notified the transfer of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari of the Allahabad High Court to the AP High Court.Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah was born on May 11, 1963 and was enrolled as an advocate in the Bihar State Bar Council in 1991. He was elevated as a judge of the Patna High Court on June 20, 2011.Ravi Nath Tilhari was elevated as an additional Judge on December 12, 2019 and took oath as permanent judge on March 26, 2021.

