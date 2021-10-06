STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP launches four-day Praja Dharna to highlight local issues 

In Eluru, Somu inspected the APTIDCO houses, which were complete but renained unalloted in the last two years.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit has kicked off four-day “Praja Dharna” protest to highlight the local problems faced by the people in all districts and demanding their immediate resolution. While State party chief Somu Veerraju inspected APTIDCO houses in Eluru and demanded that they be immediately handed over to the beneficiaries, MP GVL Narsimha Rao slammed Successive state governments for failing to take forward the Machilipatnam port. 

In Eluru, Somu inspected the APTIDCO houses, which were complete but renained unalloted in the last two years. Noting that the Centre had sanctioned close to 30 lakh houses to AP, he blamed the TDP and the YSRC governments for not constructing the houses. MP GVL Narsimha Rao also came down on the successive governments for not constructing a port in Machilipatnam. He criticised Perni Venkataramaiah alleging the latter has focus on movie tickets but not on port construction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somu Veerraju Praja Dharna APTIDCO houses GVL Narsimha Rao Machilipatnam port
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp