BJP launches four-day Praja Dharna to highlight local issues 

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit has kicked off four-day “Praja Dharna” protest to highlight the local problems faced by the people in all districts and demanding their immediate resolution. While State party chief Somu Veerraju inspected APTIDCO houses in Eluru and demanded that they be immediately handed over to the beneficiaries, MP GVL Narsimha Rao slammed Successive state governments for failing to take forward the Machilipatnam port.

In Eluru, Somu inspected the APTIDCO houses, which were complete but renained unalloted in the last two years. Noting that the Centre had sanctioned close to 30 lakh houses to AP, he blamed the TDP and the YSRC governments for not constructing the houses. MP GVL Narsimha Rao also came down on the successive governments for not constructing a port in Machilipatnam. He criticised Perni Venkataramaiah alleging the latter has focus on movie tickets but not on port construction.