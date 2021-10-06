STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress fields ex-MLA for Badvel bypoll, YSRC  hopeful of big majority

BJP leader and former MLA from Badvel T Jayaramulu said he would file his nomination on October 7. 

Published: 06th October 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

PM Kamalamma

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Congress has fielded former MLA PM Kamalamma for the October 30 Badvel bypoll. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced the names of party candidates for the bypolls being held in various States and Kamalamma was named the candidate for the Badvel SC reserved segment in Kadapa district.

Kamalamma, who hails from Porumamilla, completed her MSc (Chemistry) and worked as a junior college lecturer and later as principal for 30 years. She resigned her job in 2009 and contested as Congress candidate in the same year after the Assembly segment was reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). She won the election with a margin of more than 36,000 votes. She also worked as a member of the National Commission for SCs between 2014 and 2017.

She also worked as the AICC member, AP Congress Committee coordination committee member and party Manifesto Committee member for the 2019 elections. Though several Congress leaders have shifted loyalties to the YSRC after Jagan Mohan Reddy floated the YSRC, Kamalamma and her husband and son are still in the grand old party. DCC president N Srinivasa Rao said Kamalamma would file her nomination on October 7. Meanwhile, YSRC  general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy released the campaign material of the party for the bypoll. 

Jayaramulu for BJP?

BJP leader and former MLA from Badvel T Jayaramulu said he would file his nomination on October 7. 
Jayamramulu said the BJP would contest the election and the party has already sent the names of three leaders, including his, to the high command and exuded confidence that he would be given another opportunity to contest the election. Jayaramulu, who resigned as Pulivendula municipal commissioner in 2014, joined the YSRC and successfully contested the 2014 elections. He later shifted loyalties to the TDP, but with the party denying him a ticket in the 2019 elections, he joined the BJP. He unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Kamalamma Congress All India Congress Committee Badvel bypoll
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp