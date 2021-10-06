Congress fields ex-MLA for Badvel bypoll, YSRC  hopeful of big majority

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Congress has fielded former MLA PM Kamalamma for the October 30 Badvel bypoll. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced the names of party candidates for the bypolls being held in various States and Kamalamma was named the candidate for the Badvel SC reserved segment in Kadapa district.

Kamalamma, who hails from Porumamilla, completed her MSc (Chemistry) and worked as a junior college lecturer and later as principal for 30 years. She resigned her job in 2009 and contested as Congress candidate in the same year after the Assembly segment was reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). She won the election with a margin of more than 36,000 votes. She also worked as a member of the National Commission for SCs between 2014 and 2017.

She also worked as the AICC member, AP Congress Committee coordination committee member and party Manifesto Committee member for the 2019 elections. Though several Congress leaders have shifted loyalties to the YSRC after Jagan Mohan Reddy floated the YSRC, Kamalamma and her husband and son are still in the grand old party. DCC president N Srinivasa Rao said Kamalamma would file her nomination on October 7. Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy released the campaign material of the party for the bypoll.

Jayaramulu for BJP?

BJP leader and former MLA from Badvel T Jayaramulu said he would file his nomination on October 7.

Jayamramulu said the BJP would contest the election and the party has already sent the names of three leaders, including his, to the high command and exuded confidence that he would be given another opportunity to contest the election. Jayaramulu, who resigned as Pulivendula municipal commissioner in 2014, joined the YSRC and successfully contested the 2014 elections. He later shifted loyalties to the TDP, but with the party denying him a ticket in the 2019 elections, he joined the BJP. He unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2019.