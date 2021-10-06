DLSA conducts drive to impart legal literacy 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) organised a legal awareness meeting at the Gram Panchayat Office in Yerrajarla village on Tuesday as part of its national-level legal services awareness campaign programme held on the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA).Senior Civil Judge and the DLSA Secretary Justice P Srinivasa Rao attended the programme as the chief guest and explained about the services rendered by DLSA to the public elaborately.

“The main motto behind the National/ State/ District-level Legal Services Authority units is to create awareness about the legal literacy and knowledge among the public and to extend legal help to the people who are not in a position to spend money for legal assistance to get justice for their problems. Irrespective of their community, caste, religion financial status, region etc., legal services authorities provides free assistance and exemption from the court fees to the eligible, needy people. Further, through the Legal Services Authorities, we will solve the issues even in the pre-litigation state,” Justice Srinivasa Rao said.

Ch Venkateswarlu and others took part.