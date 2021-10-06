High Court directs government to pay pending bills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice D Ramesh of the Andra Pradesh High Court has directed the Municipal Administration Department to pay the bills for the works executed by petitioners in municipal corporations and municipalities in the State. Justice Ramesh sought a report with full details of the payments made to the contractors after implementing the court directive. He posted the matter to November 2.

The counsel of the petitioners informed the High Court that lakhs of rupees are due to be paid to the contractors. The government informed the court that there was a delay in clearance of bills due to financial constraints and the Municipal Administration Department is finding it difficult to meet its monthly expenses. Directing the government to make immediate payment to the contractors, Justice Ramesh said the Principal Secretary, Principal Secretary (Finance) and other officials concerned should appear before the court in person on November 2, if the order was not implemented.