Oppn planting mindless stories on drug haul to irk govt, says Sajjala

Sajjala stated that the investigation is still going on and the Central agencies would reveal the culprits soon.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:35 AM

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of TDP leaders on the recent drug busts in the State, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Opposition has been planting mindless stories to irk the government.Addressing a press conference Tuesday, he slammed the opposition leaders who have been making unnecessary remarks linking the drug haul at  Mundra port to Andhra Pradesh although it was denied by the State government. 

“It has become a routine for the Opposition to make allegations against the state government wherever it happens,’’ he said. Sajjala stated that the investigation is still going on and the Central agencies would reveal the culprits soon. Unlike in the previous government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been strictly working against the supply of ganja and thus constituted the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to nab those involved. So far, almost 2.50 lakh kgs of ganja has been seized since the formation of the SEB. Although it has been happening for a long time, the previous government failed miserably to control ganja menace, he said and added that the government would take legal action over “false allegations” on the heroin case.

Responding to the TDP’s allegations linking it to the Pandora papers, he alleged that a person named Alisha named in the Pandora papers is an acquaintance of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Ganta Srinivas.

TDP demands detailed investigation into drug and ganja smuggling gangs in State 

Vijayawada: The TDP has demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders stop making baseless statements against the opposition party leaders on the multi-crore drug rackets operating from AP. The TDP asked why the government did not order a detailed a probe into the involvement of Vijayawada-registered Aashi company and its associates based in Kakinada port after Rs 72,000 crore worth heroin was seized at Mundra port in the name of the AP firm. Talking to reporters on Tuesday, senior TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar alleged that there were reports of direct involvement of YSRC leaders in ganja cultivation, transportation and sale. If the Chief Minister has any commitment, he should order a detailed probe into the drug and ganja smuggling gangs in the State, he demanded. 

