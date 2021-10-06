STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe on into death of 29 pelicans in Nellore 

Officials have started investigating into the death of pelicans near Karijatha tank in Tada mandal, which created flutter in Sullurpeta constituency of Nellore district.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Officials have started investigating into the death of pelicans near Karijatha tank in Tada mandal, which created flutter in Sullurpeta constituency of Nellore district.The officials have collected the samples and sent them to Vijayawada. On Monday, local residents informed the Wild Life management staff about the dead pelicans and fish in the tank.

In-charge DFO (Wildlife) D Ravindra Reddy, a team of officials including Naidupeta RDO, Irrigation DE and EE, Sullurpeta Municipal Commissioner, Forest Wild Life Range officer visited the Karijatha tank and collected information from the local residents. The team recorded the statements of the local Sarpanch and fishermen, who have taken the tank for lease. Officials have completed the Panchanama procedure near the tank. 

The in-charge DFO said that  sewage from Sullurpeta town could have entered into the Neeri canal, which contaminated the Karijatha tank in Tada mandal. “It may take a week or 10 days to get the reports from the lab. We have requested the Pollution Control Board officials, who also collected water samples from the tank, to check the percentage of heavy metals present in the water,” Ravindra Reddy said.

