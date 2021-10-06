STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State records below 1,000 cases for 4th day 

671 fresh Covid-19 infections emerge against 1,292 recoveries; toll reaches 14,219 with 11 more casualties 

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for covid test. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the fourth consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 infections. In the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, the State registered only 671 infections  and 1,292 recoveries, which brought down the active cases further. 

While the overall infections in the State reached 20.53 lakh from over 2.95 crore samples tested so far, the toll went up to 14,219 with 11 more casualties.Surpassing Chittoor and East Godavari, where the Covid surge has been the most rapid in the State, West Godavari tallied for the highest of 109 new infections on the day followed by 102 in Chittoor. 

The remaining 11 districts logged less than 100 new infections while three districts reported new infections in single digits with Kurnool being the lowest of just three.The one-day growth in cases in eight districts was more than on Monday. The three north coastal districts accounted for a total of 86 new infections and two fatalities while four Rayalaseema district accounted for 123 infections and one fatality.With the fresh figures, the State now has registered 20.30 lakh recoveries. 

Out of the total 9,141 active cases, East Godavari accounts for the highest of 1,886 even as the figures in nine districts are under 1,000 each with the lowest of 18 in Kurnool.Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari reported two deaths each followed by one each in Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.
Five districts did not report any casualty.

