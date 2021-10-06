Temple cleansing ritual performed ahead of Srivari Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The traditional cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, was performed with religious fervour on Tuesday ahead of the annual nine-day Srivari Brahmotsavams, which will be held between October 7 and 15. The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed on Tuesday from 6 am to 10 am.

Speaking on the significance of the fete, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said the traditional temple cleansing fete is usually observed four times in a year -- before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

“A herbal amalgamation called ‘Parimalam’ was smeared on the walls, roofs, pillars, in the main sanctum and also in other sub-shrines of the temple. While doing this, the main deity is covered with a veil and after the completion of the cleansing ritual, the veil is removed and prayers are offered to the presiding deity. Later, the devotees will be allowed for having darshan,” the EO added.Trust Board members Madhusudhan Yadav, Parthasarathi Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and other temple staff were also present.

Holy procession taken out

Meanwhile, in connection with the annual brahmotsavams, which flags off with the sacred ritual of Dhwajarohanam on October 7, the procession of holy ‘Darbha’ which plays a key role in this fete, was held on Tuesday at Tirumala. Srinivasulu Reddy, Divisional Forest Officer led the procession of ‘Darbha’ with the mat and rope after performing special pujas to the holy paraphernalia.