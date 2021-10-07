8,754 active Covid-19 cases remain in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 800 new Covid infections from over 46,000 sample tests performed in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. The fresh figure took the overall cases past 20.54 lakh from 2.85 crore sample tests, and brought down the active cases to 8,754.

As per the latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, only four districts reported a spike of over cases each: East Godavari 126, Chittoor 120, Guntur 111 and West Godavaru 104. Three districts logged cases in single digits with the lowest just three in Kurnool.

As many as seven districts reported more number of cases than in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am.

The three north coastal Andhra districts saw an aggregate of less than 50 new cases while the four Rayalaseema districts logged more than 150 new infections.

With another 1,178 people being declared cured, the overall recoveries now stands at 20.31 lakh.

The active cases is the highest in East Godavari (1,863), and over 1,000 in four more districts.

Meanwhile, the State reported nine more fatalities. East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna reported two deaths each, and Chittoor, Nellore and West Godavari one each. The gross fatalities in the State now stand at 14,228.