Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu brushes aside TDP charges

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu has slammed TDP leaders for accusing the government of “abandoning farmers” and alleged that the TDP leaders are targeting the government as it has been taking action against ganja cultivation of TDP leaders.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said the Opposition has been trying to damage the good image of the State government with baseless remarks and propaganda when the government is moving ahead by prioritising farmers’ welfare. “The TDP leaders have been working with an agenda of finding an issue everyday to blame the government. In two years, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has done more than what Chandrababu Naidu did in 14 years,’’ he claimed.

Brushing aside the opposition allegations that a crop holiday was announced, he demanded them to show where it was announced. He stated the government has been providing input subsidy to farmers in the same season in case of crop damage. The minister said that 96 per cent of the farmers have agreed to installation of power meters and questioned the TDP leaders what additional burden will be laid if there is no cut in the subsidy or hike in price. “The government has announced MSP for seven crops.”