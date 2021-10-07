Dasara festival  at Indrakeeladri begins today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the conduct of Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri from Thursday, without causing any inconvenience to the devotees.

The Minister along with city Central MLA Malladi Vishnu carried out a ground level inspection and reviewed the festive arrangements and queue lines arranged between Lord Vinayak Temple and the hill shrine on Wednesday evening.

Srinivasa Rao said instructions have been given to the officials concerned to provide better facilities for the devotees waiting to offer prayers to the deity in queues.The Minister added that officials have been directed to ensure devotees follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Focus should be laid on providing basic amenities to the devotees such as drinking water and health camps, besides monitoring the arrangements through command control room, he said.

Commissioner holds meeting with police officers

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu convened a meeting with police personnel deployed for the festival duties.The Commissioner said that thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple from Telangana and other states, to pay obeisance to the deity during the Navaratri Utsavams.

He instructed that police pickets should be set up at bus and railway stations, queue lines, ghat road, Arjuna Veedhi and other crucial points. Devotees can alert police by dialling 100 or dropping a text on Vijayawada City Police WhatsApp number 7328909090, if they see anyone moving suspiciously, he said.