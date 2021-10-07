Family doctor concept to come into force by Jan 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the family doctor concept should come into force across the State by January 26, 2022.Jagan, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation, vaccination and setting up of health hubs in the State, directed officials to focus on the family doctor concept and purchase the required number of 104 vehicles for its effective implementation.

Construction of new PHCs and village clinics in the State should be expedited to provide quality medical services to people. Health hubs are envisaged to ensure that people need not go to other cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to get super speciality services, he elaborated.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of 16 new medical colleges that are being constructed in the State and directed the officials to expedite the works and resolve the pending issues by the end of this month.

Reviewing AP Digital Health, he insisted that all the health details of an individual be included in health cards in the form of QR code. This would make it easier for people to avail medical treatment anywhere during emergencies, he explained.

Jagan instructed the officials to pay special attention to women and girls’ health by actively taking part in the Swechha programme once a month. He also ordered them to put up hoardings in village and ward secretariats on YSR Aarogyasri and promote awareness among people about the health scheme.

Also, the list of empanelled hospitals should be made available for the public on digital platforms, Jagan said. The officials informed him that there are 9,141 active Covid cases in the State now. The recovery rate is 98.86%, while the positivity rate is 1.62%.

There are zero active cases in the purview of 11,997 secretariats and 2,201 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals and 313 in Care Centres. About 92.27% of Covid patients are being treated in network hospitals under Aarogyasri, while 69.70% of them are availing treatment in private hospitals.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed him that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders have been made available and 2,493 oxygen concentrators are yet to come.

The State government is setting up oxygen plants in 140 hospitals and they will be ready by the end of this month. As many as 2,83,27,473 people in the State have been administered Covid vaccine. Of the total, 1,38,32,742 people have received single dose, while 1,44,94,731 have been administered two doses, the officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary N Gulzar and other officials were present.

