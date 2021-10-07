STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIT-AP to offer MBA programme for AY 2022-23

The flagship programme of the School of Humanities and Management was conceived and designed envisioning the demand for futuristic skills.

Published: 07th October 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Education, admission

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh called for applications to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the next academic year 2022-24.Highlighting the vision of the MBA Programme, Prof. CSP Rao, Director, NIT-AP, said, “Analytics has gained considerable importance in the last two decades. Data is the driving force that alters the process of decision making in today’s industry. Understanding the importance of data analytics and supply chain, NIT Andhra Pradesh is commencing a programme in Master of Business Administration from the academic year 2022-23. The students will be engaged with the industrial talks, considering industrial case studies during the semester-based two-year programme.”

The flagship programme of the School of Humanities and Management was conceived and designed envisioning the demand for futuristic skills. It is a two-year programme and is open for graduates with 6.5 CGPA (on a 10-point scale) or 60 per cent marks (5 percent relaxation for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the qualifying degree. The candidates appearing in the final semester/year examination or waiting for the final result are also eligible to apply for the above course. 

The candidates should qualify CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national level admission test related to MBA admission. However, entrance examination shall be conducted for the candidates, who have not qualified the above mentioned exams, if the seats remain vacant after admitting  CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT etc qualified candidates. A total of 60 seats are available and the applicants will be shortlisted based on the score related to MBA admissions/ entrance test, academic credentials, and performance in group discussions and personal interview.

Master of Business Administration course

Interested candidates can get information on eligibility criteria and apply on the Institute website - www.nitandhra.ac.in 
Last date for submitting the online applications is October 30, 2021. 


The NIT-AP MBA programme offers specialization in 

  • Human Resource Management
  • Marketing Management 
  • Financial Management 
  • Production, and Operations Management 
  • Business Analytics and Decision Making
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBA Master of Business Administration National Institute of Technology NIT Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp