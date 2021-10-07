NIT-AP to offer MBA programme for AY 2022-23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh called for applications to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the next academic year 2022-24.Highlighting the vision of the MBA Programme, Prof. CSP Rao, Director, NIT-AP, said, “Analytics has gained considerable importance in the last two decades. Data is the driving force that alters the process of decision making in today’s industry. Understanding the importance of data analytics and supply chain, NIT Andhra Pradesh is commencing a programme in Master of Business Administration from the academic year 2022-23. The students will be engaged with the industrial talks, considering industrial case studies during the semester-based two-year programme.”

The flagship programme of the School of Humanities and Management was conceived and designed envisioning the demand for futuristic skills. It is a two-year programme and is open for graduates with 6.5 CGPA (on a 10-point scale) or 60 per cent marks (5 percent relaxation for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the qualifying degree. The candidates appearing in the final semester/year examination or waiting for the final result are also eligible to apply for the above course.

The candidates should qualify CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national level admission test related to MBA admission. However, entrance examination shall be conducted for the candidates, who have not qualified the above mentioned exams, if the seats remain vacant after admitting CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT etc qualified candidates. A total of 60 seats are available and the applicants will be shortlisted based on the score related to MBA admissions/ entrance test, academic credentials, and performance in group discussions and personal interview.

Interested candidates can get information on eligibility criteria and apply on the Institute website - www.nitandhra.ac.in

Last date for submitting the online applications is October 30, 2021.



The NIT-AP MBA programme offers specialization in