STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana included in BJP national executive panel

The national team consists of senior party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal et al.

Published: 08th October 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed former state party chief Kanna Lakshminarayana as a member of the national executive committee. The elevation to the national team, which consists of senior party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and national office bearers, is being seen as a significant recognition to Kanna, who joined the party in 2014 after being a staunch Congressman for decades. Announcing Kanna’s appointment by JP Nadda, national general secretary Arun Singh issued a statement. In the statement, he added that the national executive committee has 80 members including the PM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP national president JP Nadda Kanna Lakshminarayana BJP national executive panel
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp