Andhra BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana included in BJP national executive panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed former state party chief Kanna Lakshminarayana as a member of the national executive committee. The elevation to the national team, which consists of senior party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and national office bearers, is being seen as a significant recognition to Kanna, who joined the party in 2014 after being a staunch Congressman for decades. Announcing Kanna’s appointment by JP Nadda, national general secretary Arun Singh issued a statement. In the statement, he added that the national executive committee has 80 members including the PM.