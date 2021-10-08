STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra employees’ associations up the ante

Demanding that the government scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme and implement the old pension scheme, they alleged that the government failed to fulfill many pre-poll promises. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Appealing to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to convene an emergency meeting to resolve the issues pertaining to the State government employees and pensioners,  the representatives of employees associations of different government departments met under the umbrella of APJAC and APJAC Amaravati have decided to launch an agitation if there was further delay in payment of DAs and implementation of the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission.

The employees association leaders demanded the abolition of the CFMS, which was established during the previous regime and expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the Finance department for the delay in releasing pending arrears, payment of salaries and releasing pensions.

APJAC chairman Bandi Srinivas and APJAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu demanded that the government immediately implement the PRC recommendations. Finding fault with the government for not releasing the pending arrears, they asked it not to test the patience of the employees. Demanding that the government scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme and implement the old pension scheme, they alleged that the government failed to fulfill many pre-poll promises. 

They demanded that the government implement the PRC and give pending DA arrears before the Sankranti festival in January, 2022. APJAC Secretary G Hridayaraju, APJAC Amaravati secretary general Y V Rao and APNGOs association general secretary K V Siva Reddy were present. 

