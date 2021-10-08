Andhra Pradesh skill corporation signs MoU with Amravati EV to create more jobs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to create employment opportunities for the youth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) exchanged an MoU with Amravati EV Consulting and Trading Private Limited (AEV), a subsidiary of the EV OEM Smart Manufacturer, Dao EV Tech Pvt. Ltd.

APSSDC Managing Director N Bangara Raju and Chairman and CEO of DAO EV Tech Dr Michael Liu, VP Strategic Development Maneesh Singh exchanged the MoU in the presence of APSSDC Chairman K Ajay Reddy on Thursday, October 7, 2021. For enabling skilled manpower in the online delivery sector, the APSSDC has partnered with AEV to develop a large pool of manpower to cater to the needs of the industry.

Ajay Reddy and Bangara Raju said, “As per instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP should be a role model for skill development. DAO’s Recruit, Train and Deploy (RTD) model will empower and enable rural unemployed youth to make a decent livelihood.”

Dr. Michael Liu, Chairman and CEO, DAO EV Tech, said, “We have a scientific process to recruit the delivery personnel. Without upgrading the skills and proper training, we do not take any delivery personnel. Through this MoU, the government of AP and APSSDC and AEV will enable recruitment, training and onboarding of ‘Delivery Personnel’ while AEV will further take the responsibility to migrate them to tier-1 and tier-2 cities and provide employment opportunities”.